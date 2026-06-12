Budget 2026-27: Tk 367.06 billion allocated for bank restructuring

The government will continue its bank merger and restructuring programme in the 2026–27 fiscal year. To support these efforts, Tk 367.06 billion (36,706 crore) has been allocated in the proposed budget under the category of shares and equity. In the current 2025–26 fiscal year, expenditure in this sector has been revised to Tk 415.58 billion (41,558 crore).

Presenting the budget for FY2026–27 in the parliament today, Thursday, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that restoring discipline in the banking and financial sectors and rebuilding public confidence in them are among the government's key medium-term priorities for economic recovery and sustaining investment flows.