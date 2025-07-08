Rice prices on the rise, low income people under pressure

Nearly 1.3 million (13 lakhs) tonnes of rice have been imported in the country. At the same time, the last boro season yielded better production. Despite this, the rice price has not come down, rather it has been increasing.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the lowest retail price for coarse rice in local markets has now reached Tk 55 per kilogramme, up from Tk 50 just a month ago. Medium-grade rice is selling at Tk 60–65 per kg, while fine rice costs Tk 75–85 per kg.

The upward trend in rice prices began in early 2020, when coarse rice was priced at just Tk 30–35 per kg. The now-ousted Awami League government, despite multiple measures, failed to bring prices down before being removed through the July mass uprising. Prices have continued to climb even under the new administration.

Rice is the staple food for Bangladeshis and its price has a direct impact on overall inflation. For low-income households, rice constitutes a major part of monthly expenses.