Japan, Singapore keen to take skilled manpower: Momen

The foreign minister underlined the need for increasing communication skills of nurses as there is huge demand of skilled nursing staffers and caregivers in the developed world.

Momen also urged the concerned authority to expedite the land acquisition process at the city’s East Shahi Eidgah area to set up the second unit of Osmani Medical College Hospital.

He underscored the need for increasing number of physicians and nurses at all hospitals in the country to ensure quality medical treatment for all.