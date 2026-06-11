Govt targets to contain inflation at 7.5pc in FY27

“The government aims to reduce inflation to 7.5 per cent and raise GDP growth to 6.5 per cent in the upcoming fiscal year. These targets are designed to ensure stability, enhance purchasing power, and improve living standards,” said Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury while placing the budget for FY27 in the Jatiya Sangsad today, Thursday.

He said in July 2024, general inflation surged to 11.66 per cent while food inflation spiked to a catastrophic 14.10 per cent, the highest levels seen in recent history.