Poverty rises to 28pc in 3 yrs, food costs 55pc

The poverty rate in the country currently stands at 27.93 per cent, or nearly 28 per cent while the rate was 18.7 per cent in 2022 as per the government data,.

This scenario of poverty rise was revealed in a new study by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC).

The findings of the study titled 'Economic Dynamics and Mood at Household Level in Mid-2025', was released at an event at the LGED auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka, where PPRC executive chairman Hossain Zillur Rahman presented various aspects of the study.