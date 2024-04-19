Prices of essentials rise after Eid
The prices of several essentials including onions, potatoes, eggs, garlic and ginger increased after the Eid-ul-Fitr while edible oil prices have been revised, meat and fish prices remain unchanged, and rice, lentils, flour and sugar continue to be sold at high prices.
The commerce ministry revised edible oil prices after a meeting with traders on Thursday afternoon. As per the meeting decision, the price of bottled soybean oil increased by Tk 4 litre to Tk 167 per 1-litre bottle and Tk 818 per 5-littre bottle while loose soybean oil by Tk 2 a litre to Tk 149 a litre. The price of palm oil was also fixed at Tk 135 a litre.
State minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam told journalists that prices of edible oil have been revised as the value added tax (VAT) reduction expired.
Meanwhile, visiting the kitchen markets in the capital’s Malibagh, Rampura and Karwan Bazar, it has been learned that prices of onion increased by Tk 5-10 a kg and garlic by Tk 10-20 a kg. Hali variety of onions was sold for Tk 60-70 a kg and local variety of garlic at Tk 130-170 a kg.
Trader Shafiqul Islam from Karwan Bazar told Prothom Alo all kitchen markets are yet to open after Eid, and supply is low too, thus, prices rose slightly.
Prices of potatoes were on the rise before Eid and increased by Tk 5 a kg to Tk 50-55 a kg after Eid. Imported gingers were sold for a maximum of Tk 240 a kg – a Tk 10 rise per kg compared to the price before Eid.
Al Ami,n, a potato trader from Ramupra market, told Prothom Alo, “The wholesale price of potato increased by Tk 5 a kg after Eid, so, they raised retail price at a similar rate.”
Egg prices also rose by Tk 10 a dozen as brown eggs were sold for Tk 125-130 a dozen and white eggs by Tk 115-120 a dozen.
Prices of meat and fish were largely unchanged. However, chicken prices increased by Tk 10 a kg at some places as broiler chicken was sold for Tk 230-240 a kg and Sonali chickens at Tk 340-350 a kg.
Beef was still sold for Tk 800 a kg.