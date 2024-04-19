Prices of essentials rise after Eid

The prices of several essentials including onions, potatoes, eggs, garlic and ginger increased after the Eid-ul-Fitr while edible oil prices have been revised, meat and fish prices remain unchanged, and rice, lentils, flour and sugar continue to be sold at high prices.

The commerce ministry revised edible oil prices after a meeting with traders on Thursday afternoon. As per the meeting decision, the price of bottled soybean oil increased by Tk 4 litre to Tk 167 per 1-litre bottle and Tk 818 per 5-littre bottle while loose soybean oil by Tk 2 a litre to Tk 149 a litre. The price of palm oil was also fixed at Tk 135 a litre.