Runner’s CNG-run three-wheeler hits market

Runner has started production of LPG and CNG-run three-wheelers in Bangladesh for the first time with Indian automaker Bajaj Auto’s technical support, which marked the beginning of the first international three-wheeler manufacturing plant in the country.

The plant is expected to produce 30,000 LPG and CNG-run vehicles per year since the authorities hoped to export the products after meeting the domestic demand.

Addressing the inaugural function as the chief guest, Salman F. Rahman said the plant has been equipped with and set up in such a way that can impress anyone at the first sight.

Noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave an instruction for creating a business-friendly environment in the country to facilitate the businessmen to expand their trades, he urged the businessmen to seize the opportunity.

Salman thanked the Runner for launching the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brand by launching its locally made LPG and CNG run three wheeler that would help diversify the country’s economy.

He said the government is now working to build the “SMART Bangladesh” after attaining the vision ‘Digital Bangladesh’.