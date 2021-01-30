Jiban Bima Corporation rife with corruption

Although JBC paid the dues to the customers, it could not recover the money from the embezzlers. However, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case to recover the money. JBC has only informed the audit team about the dismissal of Khandaker AHM Habibullah as their step against the irregularities.

Similar incidents are recurring due to the weak internal controlling system and lack of proper supervision, the report stated.

JBC could not say how many times they have contacted the ACC to know about the progress of the case.

Unauthorised bonuses

In January 2013, the Financial Institutions Division banned JBC from giving bonuses without their approval. But in violation of that, the officials of JBC have taken an incentive bonus of Tk 68.5 million (6 crore 85 lakh) in two fiscal years.

In this regard, the JBC officials told the audit team that the ban imposed by the Financial Institutions Division was only applicable for the Bangladesh Bank, not them. The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) is their regulatory body. Although the administrative ministry of JBC is now the finance ministry, before 2008, it was the commerce ministry.

JBC has been giving bonus as per an order issued by the Ministry of Commerce issued in February, 1978. Therefore, the audit report has asked the employees to deduct the bonus money from the monthly salary in installments to deposit it in the fund of JBC.

Tk 50 million for lunch

According to the existing national pay structure, only 11th to 20th grade employees were supposed to get the lunch allowance. However, JBC’s officers from the first grade to tenth grade have taken an allowance of Tk 51.4 million (5 crore and 14 lakh) for lunch in two fiscal years.

The payment of allowances has the approval of the Board of Directors of the company as well as the Department of Financial Institutions. The audit report has recommended for the cessation of this expenditure and to call for the money from those who have received the lunch allowances.

Even more irregularities

The report said that JBC has spent Tk 9.6 million (96 lakh) more than the approved budget. Even taka 2.2 million (22 lakh) has been accumulated in advance. Dulal Chandra Nandi, the former general manager of the company, did not deposit Tk 1.7 million (17 lakh) in the JBC fund even after collecting the premium. JBC has collected only Tk 187,000 in the last ten years.

Although there is an obligation of 15 per cent value added tax (VAT) on the legal expenses and 10 per cent on car repairs, the bill has been paid without it. The government has lost Tk 800,000 due to this.

According to the report, senior system analyst Abu Md Shoaib and assistant system analyst Mehedi Hasan have been appointed, breaching the conditions. When asked for the documents and information in this regard, general manager Sheikh Kamal Hossain (deputy secretary), who was deputed to JBC from the administration cadre, misbehaved with the audit team instead of cooperating with them.

Role of Financial Institutions Division

JBC did not give any needed information while the audit was ongoing. When asked for the documents of the recruitment of the two analysts, Sheikh Kamal Hossain told that the required documents will not be given to audit team member Mohsin Ali and verbally threatened him saying that he could not ask for the documents in any other branches either.

Mentioning this incident, the CAG office has sent a letter to Md Asadul Islam, the secretary of Financial Institutions Division, asking to take necessary steps against Kamal Hossain on 16 November. However, the secretary did not respond.

Earlier on 16 November, the CAG office sent another letter to secretary Asadul Islam informing him of serious financial irregularities in the organisation. Although given five weeks, the secretary did not respond. Prothom Alo sent a text message to Asadul Islam on 10 January and again on 24 January asking for the reasons for not replying, but he did not respond.

Meanwhile, a request was made to the CAG office from the Financial Institutions Department on 25 January to settle the objections.

This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ashish Basu