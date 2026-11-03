RMG industry keeps growing despite challenges, but Bangladesh lags behind on wages

Bangladesh’s garment exports continue to grow despite one crisis after another. The sector is ahead of other industries not only in business growth but also in terms of government support.

However, Bangladesh lags behind competing countries in the minimum wages paid to garment workers. Struggling to meet rising living costs amid persistent high inflation, workers have taken to the streets demanding higher wages.

According to data updated last March by Sweden-based H&M Group, one of Bangladesh’s leading buyers of readymade garments, garment workers in all seven countries—China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan, India and Turkey—receive higher minimum wages than workers in Bangladesh. The minimum wages in four other sectors in Bangladesh—tanneries, shipbreaking, sawmills and construction—are also higher than those in the garment industry.

In the face of workers’ protests, the Ministry of Labour formed a new wage board last Sunday. Protests have nevertheless continued in various industrial areas. Labour leaders say the unrest could have been avoided if the wage board had been formed earlier and the process of setting new wages had begun in time.

Factory owners, on the other hand, argue that workers’ wages are relatively low because of their lower productivity, the low prices of garments and narrow profit margins in garment manufacturing.