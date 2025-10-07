Gold price crosses Tk 200,000 per bhori, new rate comes into effect today

Gold price in Bangladesh has crossed the milestone of Tk 200,000 per bhori, the highest in the country’s history. The price stayed just below the mark for some months.

The new rate comes into effect nationwide from Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced the fresh price hike on Monday evening.

According to the new rate, the price of gold will rise by up to Tk 3,150 per bhori from Tuesday. Just two days earlier, on Sunday, gold prices had increased by Tk 2,229 per bhori. This means that within three days, the price of gold has jumped by a total of Tk 5,379 per bhori, pushing it past the Tk 200,000 mark.