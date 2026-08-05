Chhatra Dal clashes with Chhatra Shibir clash at Barishal University

A scuffle and subsequent clash broke out between the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir at the University of Barishal over a procession marking the anniversary of the July Mass Uprising.

At least 10 people from both groups sustained injuries in the incidents, which took place between 9:30 am and 10:30 am today, Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses, students and campus sources said that the University of Barishal unit of Chhatra Shibir organised a procession titled “Odommo July” at around 9:00 am to mark the anniversary of the July Mass Uprising.

The procession began from the premises of the Academic Building and was heading towards the gate of the Vice-Chancellor's residence.