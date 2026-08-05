Chhatra Dal clashes with Chhatra Shibir clash at Barishal University
A scuffle and subsequent clash broke out between the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir at the University of Barishal over a procession marking the anniversary of the July Mass Uprising.
At least 10 people from both groups sustained injuries in the incidents, which took place between 9:30 am and 10:30 am today, Wednesday.
Eyewitnesses, students and campus sources said that the University of Barishal unit of Chhatra Shibir organised a procession titled “Odommo July” at around 9:00 am to mark the anniversary of the July Mass Uprising.
The procession began from the premises of the Academic Building and was heading towards the gate of the Vice-Chancellor's residence.
At that point, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists objected to the presence of individuals they alleged were outsiders participating in the procession.
The objection sparked a heated verbal altercation that quickly escalated into physical violence. The two groups then engaged in several rounds of clashes, triggering panic across the campus.
Ashik Ahmed, senior vice-president of the University of Barishal unit of Chhatra Dal, said that Chhatra Shibir had organised the procession with outsiders who were carrying flags attached to sticks.
According to him, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists requested that the programme should not involve outsiders, after which Chhatra Shibir activists attacked them.
He claimed that five to six Chhatra Dal leaders and activists sustained injuries in the attack.
However, Zakaria Islam, general secretary of the university unit of Chhatra Shibir, gave a different statement.
He said, "We were peacefully observing a programme to mark the anniversary of the July Mass Uprising. As our procession approached the gate of the vice-chancellor's residence, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists attacked us."
He said that at least five Chhatra Shibir activists were injured. He further alleged, "The attack took place in the presence of the university administration.
Although the Proctor tried to bring the situation under control, he could not stop the clash immediately. He added that they had submitted a written complaint to the vice-chancellor seeking justice.
At around 12:00pmn, the university's Proctor, Mehedi Hasan, told Prothom Alo, "I am busy arranging hospital admission for the injured students. I will speak later."
Following the incident, tension continued to prevail across the campus. Authorities have already deployed additional police personnel to the university.
Belal Hossain, assistant commissioner of the Barishal Metropolitan Police, told Prothom Alo, "After receiving information about the clash between Chhatra Shibir and Chhatra Dal at the university, we went to the campus. We deployed additional police personnel immediately after the incident. We have urged both sides to remain calm."
Notably, leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir also clashed yesterday, Tuesday, at Jagannath University, Dhaka College and Government Madrasah-E-Alia in the capital. Those incidents marked the largest confrontation between the two student organisations since the July Mass Uprising.
Earlier, on Monday, Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir also clashed at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur.
The clash at Jagannath University began at around 12:00pm before tensions spread to Dhaka College and Government Madrasah-E-Alia. More than 50 leaders and activists sustained injuries in the violence across the three institutions, while tensions persisted until the evening.
With the earlier clash at Begum Rokeya University on Monday, the latest incident means that Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir have clashed at four educational institutions across the country over two consecutive days.