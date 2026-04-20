Low-cost commuting: E-bikes gaining popularity in the city
The sale of electric motorcycles, or e-bikes, is increasing in the country due to the impact of the fuel crisis. While 2,195 e-bikes were sold in February this year, the figure rose to 2,561 in March—an increase of about 17 per cent in just one month.
Hasan Shahriar Khan, an architect living on Road no. 27 in Dhanmondi area of the capital, said he had been using a 2,000cc SUV for almsot 16 years. However, at the beginning of April he purchased an electric motorcycle of China’s Yadea brand at a cost of Tk 157,000.
Describing his experience to Prothom Alo, he said that travelling one kilometre on an electric motorcycle costs less than 20 paisa. He has to travel to different parts of Dhaka daily for various tasks.
During the fuel crisis, he once had to wait in a queue for nearly six hours to get fuel. Earlier, one litre of fuel would allow him to travel 7–8 kilometres. Now, with the e-bike, he can travel more than 100 kilometres on a single charge, he said.
Visit to a flagship sales centre of the Yadea brand located at the Tin Rasta Mor intersection in city’s Mohammadpur confirmed the increase in sales. They sold 45 e-bikes in March, compared to 32 in February. And, 21 units have already been sold in the first week of this month alone.
Khairul Alam, an executive at the sales centre, said, “Due to the sudden rise in demand, our stock is almost exhausted. New supplies are being arranged quickly.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, some users said that e-bikes are a suitable mode of transport for short-distance travel in the city. Depending on battery capacity, these motorcycles can run between 150 and 200 kilometres.
Since they consist only of a motor and battery, maintenance costs are also low. Besides, they are environmentally friendly and cost around 80 per cent less to operate compared to fuel-powered motorcycles, added the users.
China’s Revoo brand began commercial operations of e-bikes in Bangladesh in September 2024. The company currently operates in more than 20 countries worldwide and has 60 sales centres in Bangladesh.
Ven, executive director of Revoo Bangladesh said, “The fuel crisis in March and April has played a major role in increasing sales. Our sales grew by nearly 30 per cent in March. This market is expanding rapidly in South Asia and West Africa. Bangladesh is also promising in the long term.”
Industry insiders say that the cost per kilometre for electric motorcycles is about 15 to 20 paisa, whereas fuel-powered motorcycles cost around Tk 2 to Tk 3 per kilometre. As a result, e-bikes are significantly more economical, which is increasing their popularity among young people.
In the country, electric motorcycles under the name ‘Tachyon’ are manufactured by Digi-Tech Industries, a subsidiary of Walton Group. Currently, the company produces seven models of e-bikes, priced between Tk 89,000 and Tk 172,000. The company said it sold around 200 units in February, which rose to around 400 in March.
Touhidur Rahman, chief business officer of Walton Digi-Tech Industries, said growth had been around 7–10 per cent over the past three years. However, in March this year, sales increased by almost 80 per cent, mainly due to the fuel crisis.
Currently, more than 10 companies are involved in importing, assembling and marketing electric motorcycles in the country. A large share of the market is dominated by Chinese companies Revoo and Yadea. In addition, brands such as Walton, Akij, Aima, Salida and TailG are also present. Depending on the brand, prices range from Tk 50,000 to Tk 300,000.
According to sector insiders, a total of 6,532 e-bikes were sold in the first quarter of this year (January–March). Of these, 1,776 were sold in January, 2,195 in February and 2,561 in March.
Runner Automobiles is the local distributor of China’s Yadea brand in Bangladesh. They said there are currently 86 Yadea sales centres in the country, with plans to open 10 more next month. By the 2026–27 fiscal year, they aim to establish a total of 250 sales centres.
Mohammad Abu Hanif, chief business officer of Runner Automobiles, said, “Yadea’s sales increased by 80 per cent in March. Earlier, there was higher demand for lower-mileage bikes, but now demand for higher-mileage bikes is increasing.”
Meanwhile, data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) show that 7,658 e-bikes were imported between July 2024 and March 2025, with a value of around Tk 360 million (Tk 36 crore). During the same period the following year, imports rose to 12,330 units, valued at around Tk 620 million (Tk 62 crore), an increase of more than 61 per cent in one year.
However, industry insiders say that e-bikes still account for only about three per cent of the country’s motorcycle market. Concerns remain among many consumers regarding charging infrastructure, battery quality and range. Even so, if instability continues in the fuel market, demand for electric motorcycles is likely to increase further.