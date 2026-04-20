Low-cost commuting: E-bikes gaining popularity in the city

The sale of electric motorcycles, or e-bikes, is increasing in the country due to the impact of the fuel crisis. While 2,195 e-bikes were sold in February this year, the figure rose to 2,561 in March—an increase of about 17 per cent in just one month.

Hasan Shahriar Khan, an architect living on Road no. 27 in Dhanmondi area of the capital, said he had been using a 2,000cc SUV for almsot 16 years. However, at the beginning of April he purchased an electric motorcycle of China’s Yadea brand at a cost of Tk 157,000.

Describing his experience to Prothom Alo, he said that travelling one kilometre on an electric motorcycle costs less than 20 paisa. He has to travel to different parts of Dhaka daily for various tasks.

During the fuel crisis, he once had to wait in a queue for nearly six hours to get fuel. Earlier, one litre of fuel would allow him to travel 7–8 kilometres. Now, with the e-bike, he can travel more than 100 kilometres on a single charge, he said.