Jordan RMG businessman calls on expatriates’ welfare minister

Kumar said the talent, hard work and integrity of the Bangladeshi workers are the main reason for their recruitment.

He thanked the ministry and BOESL for their assistance and expressed gratitude to the minister and the secretary for allowing recruitment of Bangladeshi workers at his factory.

Last week, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen informed media about the decision of Jordan's garments sector to recruit over 12,000 skilled workers from Bangladesh in one year.

“This recruitment will be processed only through BOESL,” he told newspersons. "This is a good opportunity opening for us."

Bangladesh is one of the largest exporters of readymade garment products in the world. A number of Bangladeshi RMG workers are already working in Jordan’s readymade garment sector.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh Ambassador to Jordan Nahida Sobhan visited the largest garments factory in Jordan and assured the Bangladeshi workers of Classic Fashion Apparels that the Embassy would always stand by them to ensure their rights and welfare.