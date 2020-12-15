Jordan to recruit over 12,000 workers from Bangladesh: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Jordan's readymade garments sector will recruit over 12,000 skilled workers from Bangladesh in one year, reports UNB.

“This recruitment will be processed only through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL),” he told the news agency on Tuesday.

One of the employers in Jordan met officials at Bangladesh Embassy there and his team will visit Bangladesh soon.

They have requested Bangladesh to allow recruitment of skilled workers who do not have passports, and facilitate providing the selected workers with passports in the shortest possible time.

"This is a good opportunity opening for us," Momen said.