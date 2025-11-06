Share trading of 5 banks suspended

Following the BSEC’s directive, trading in the shares of the five banks will remain suspended from today, Thursday. The affected banks are First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank, Union Bank and EXIM Bank.

On Wednesday, the Bangladesh Bank dissolved the boards of directors of these five banks and assumed administrative control. The central bank also appointed administrators for each of the banks immediately after the dissolution of their boards.

At a press conference held Wednesday to address the issue, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur declared the value of the banks’ shares to be zero.

He further stated that given the current financial conditions of these institutions, shareholders would not receive any monetary returns.