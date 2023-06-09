Unpaid anonymous loans to be marked as willful default

Anonymous loans and loan frauds are now two much-discussed issues in the banking sector. To address the concerns, the authorities are making further amendments to the Bank Company Act and revising the definition of willful defaulters, in addition to other changes.

Thanks to the amendment, the central bank would be empowered to ban the foreign trips of deliberate defaulters and their directorships in the banks for five years.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday presented the Bank Company (Amendment) Bill-2023 in Parliament. Opposition Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam objected to the bill, saying that it was prepared complying with the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).