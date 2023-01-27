Local

10 Bangladeshi firms to join ‘Texworld USA 2023’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Visitors at Texworld USABSS

Ten Bangladeshi companies are going to take part in a three-day trade show, Texworld USA: Apparel Sourcing USA 2023, to be held between 31 January and 2 February at New York, reports news agency BSS.

The Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association, led by its president Hossain, is taking part with a special Bangladesh pavilion at the trade show, said a press release on Friday.

With a wide variety of different products, the association will be offering the buyers the entire range of products that Bangladesh is manufacturing.

After a summer edition of Texworld – Apparel Sourcing USA in July, one of the largest sourcing shows on the East Coast will return to New York later this month.

A total of 324 exhibitors will participate from 22 countries. There will be country pavilions of China, Taiwan and South Korea. China will participate with 175 exhibitors.

The companies which will represent Bangladesh at the fair are – Arjeans Producer Ltd., Ha-meem Denim, Pioneer Denim, Max Will BD, Pengnuo Group, Vero Style, Total Apparel, N2N Sourcing, Dhaka Fareast and Wikitex BD (Interlink Dresses).

The next Texworld USA will be held on 18 – 20 July. Apparel Sourcing Paris will be held on 6 – 8 February and Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics will be held on 28 – 30 March.

