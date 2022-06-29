Jute sector needs low-cost funding like EDF: Businessmen

He further said the dire strait of the jute sectors put millions of peoples’ employment under threat. Hence, he urged the government to support this sector with proper policy cooperation.

Vice-president Md Amin Helaly said this is the high time to revive the jute sector as the global demand for the golden fiber has been increasing due to the ban on plastics in different countries.

FBCCI would extend maximum cooperation to get policy support for the development of the jute sector, he assured.

Director in-charge of the committee Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Patwari said that this sector adds up to 200 per cent value as both the industrial and agricultural product.