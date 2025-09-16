Bangladesh Bank to appoint administrators for merger of 5 troubled Islami banks

Bangladesh Bank has decided to appoint administrators to oversee the merger of five struggling Shariah-based private banks into a single state-owned Islamic bank.

The decision was taken at a special board meeting chaired by Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur on Tuesday at the central bank headquarters, with other board members present.

A senior central bank official told UNB that office orders will soon be issued to appoint the administrators and dissolve the existing boards of the affected banks.