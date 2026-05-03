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Inward remittances surpass $3b in April

BSS
Dhaka
Remittance

The remittance inflow has crossed the US$3 billion milestone in April, reflecting sustained strong inflows from expatriate Bangladeshis, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) today, Sunday.

During this period, remittance receipts reached $3,127 million, marking a 13.6 percent increase year-on-year compared to $2,752 million in the same period last year.

On a cumulative basis, expatriate Bangladeshis sent $29,332 million in remittances from July to April of the current fiscal year, significantly higher than $24,537 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The continued rise in remittance inflows is playing a vital role in supporting external sector stability, strengthening foreign exchange reserves, and contributing to overall macroeconomic resilience.

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