Signboards changed as normal banking operations resume

On the first day of the new year, the signboards of five banks currently in the process of merging were changed.

The previous signboards have also been retained alongside the new ones. In addition, normal banking operations of the five banks have resumed.

Customers of these banks are now able to withdraw up to Tk 200,000 from their current and savings accounts. Bangladesh Bank has permitted such transactions to be carried out using cheques of the former banks.

On Thursday morning, the first day of the year, it has been seen that the head offices and several branches of the five banks revealed that signboard bearing the name of the merged entity, Sammilito Islamic Bank, has already been installed at some locations, while installation is ongoing at others.

Bank officials have also confirmed that new signboard is being installed at branches outside Dhaka. They stated that, for the time being, both the old bank signage and the new one will remain in place.

Gradually, the old one will be removed and the five banks will thereafter be known solely as Sammilito Islamic Bank.