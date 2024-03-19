Stock market: Investors lack trust as manipulation fear looms

Investors have been turning away from the capital market due to the fear of market manipulation.

Even the panic-stricken investors are offloading their good stocks, which is eventually dragging down the overall share prices in the market.

The country’s prime bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), posted a significant fall in its indices on Monday, with 83 per cent of traded issues ending the day in red.

The key index – DSEX – dipped by 70 points or nearly 1.15 per cent to 5898 points on Monday, which was the lowest in nearly 34 months. The free-fall continued as the index plunged to 5814 points on Tuesday.