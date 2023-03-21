Revenue collection grows by 8.92pc but fails to reach target in July-February period

The revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) during the July-February period of the current fiscal year (FY23) witnessed an 8.92 per cent growth from income tax, VAT and customs with a collection of Taka 196,037.51 crore (over 1.96 trillion), reports news agency BSS.

The revenue collection during the same period of the last fiscal year (FY22) was Taka 179,984 crore.