Govt to fix prices of oil, rice, lentil and 6 others

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government will set the reasonable prices of nine products, including rice, flour, coarse flour, edible oil, sugar, lentils, cement and rods, by next 15 days in a bid to bring stability in the country’s market.

The commerce minister Tipu Munshi disclosed this on Tuesday following a meeting with the authorities concerned over the supply, stock and import of goods.

Tipu Munshi said the lawsuit will be filed against the businessmen who will disregard the designated prices.

He said the commerce ministry has noticed that the prices of these products increased exorbitantly, taking the advantages of global instability and the record hike of dollar price – that is unfair. In fact, stability in markets was not earned through ensuring fair prices of products.

"In the meeting, it was decided that from now on, the government will fix the prices of these products. Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has given the responsibility [to do that]," the minister added.

