How rising fuel prices to increase household costs

An increase in fuel prices inevitably causes household expenses to spike, often quietly but pervasively. The cost of living rises at almost every step: essential commodities become more expensive, and transportation costs climb.

By the end of the month, when balancing household accounts, the depth of this impact becomes evident. The burden falls most heavily on low- and middle-income households, where disposable income shrinks and savings are quickly depleted.

The government has raised fuel prices as follows: diesel from Tk 100 to Tk 115 per litre, kerosene from Tk 112 to Tk 130, octane from Tk 120 to Tk 140, and petrol from Tk 116 to Tk 135. These new rates came into effect last Sunday.