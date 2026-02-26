New BB governor assures support for reopening closed factories, reforms to continue

After the meeting, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan conveyed this information to journalists, quoting the new governor.

Arif Hossain Khan said that after taking charge, the new governor held an informal meeting with the deputy governors and executive directors.

In the meeting, he mentioned that as the central bank is a regulatory institution, the new governor will exercise restraint when speaking to the media. However, regular communication will be maintained through a spokesperson to ensure a continuous flow of information.