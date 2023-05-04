Bottled soybean price hiked by Tk 12 per litre

Earlier, the price per litre of bottled soybean oil was Tk 187.

Meanwhile, the price of unbottled soybean oil was fixed at Tk 176 and the price of palm oil was fixed at Tk 135 per litre.

The price of 5-litre bottle of soybean oil was fixed at Tk 960.

Claiming the higher price of soybean and palm oil, the traders argued for hiking the price by Tk 15 per litre to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission.