Bottled soybean price hiked by Tk 12 per litre

The price of bottled soybean oil has been hiked by Tk 12 per litre to Tk 199. The new price is effective from today (Thursday), reports news agency UNB.
Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORVMA), the association of owners of edible oil refining and marketing companies, has increased the edible oil price, a press release said.
Earlier, the price per litre of bottled soybean oil was Tk 187.
Meanwhile, the price of unbottled soybean oil was fixed at Tk 176 and the price of palm oil was fixed at Tk 135 per litre.
The price of 5-litre bottle of soybean oil was fixed at Tk 960.
Claiming the higher price of soybean and palm oil, the traders argued for hiking the price by Tk 15 per litre to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission.
The commission allowed the price of bottled soybean oil to be increased to Tk 12 per litre.
As per consultation with the ministry and tariff commission, the BVORVMA issued a notification of increasing the edible oil price on Wednesday night.