Chinese company to act as service provider for realising tolls

He said under the proposal, the portion of the payment to be made in US dollars has been specified.

The additional secretary further said that the day’s CCGP meeting approved separate proposals for procuring 180,000 tonnes of fertiliser and another 30,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid.

He said following a proposal from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure 30,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid from M/s Sun International FZE, UAE (local agent: M/s RK Enterprise, Dhaka) with a cost of around Tk 2.15 where per tonne phosphoric acid will cost US$ 674.

Mahbub said BCIC would purchase 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE under the 5th lot with around Tk 1.89 billion where per ton fertiliser would cost $794.17.

Besides, the BCIC would procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia under the 13th lot with around Tk 1.89 billion with per ton fertiliser costing $594.17 against the previous per tonne price of $625.83.