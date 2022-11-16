Chinese company to act as service provider for realising tolls

Briefing newspersons after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day’s meeting approved a total of eight proposals.
He informed the media that following a proposal from the Bangladesh Bridges Authority under the Bridges Division, the CCGP meeting approved the proposal for appointing the Chinese company as the service provider for the country’s maiden tunnel in the port city.
Mahbub said under the proposal, around 65 per cent or around Tk 6.57 billion will be provided to the CCCC in local currency while the rest of 35 per cent or around Tk 3.27 billion will be provided in foreign currency.
He said under the proposal, the portion of the payment to be made in US dollars has been specified.
The additional secretary further said that the day’s CCGP meeting approved separate proposals for procuring 180,000 tonnes of fertiliser and another 30,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid.
He said following a proposal from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure 30,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid from M/s Sun International FZE, UAE (local agent: M/s RK Enterprise, Dhaka) with a cost of around Tk 2.15 where per tonne phosphoric acid will cost US$ 674.
Mahbub said BCIC would purchase 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE under the 5th lot with around Tk 1.89 billion where per ton fertiliser would cost $794.17.
Besides, the BCIC would procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia under the 13th lot with around Tk 1.89 billion with per ton fertiliser costing $594.17 against the previous per tonne price of $625.83.
The state-run corporation will also procure another 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from the same SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia with around Tk 1.89 billion where per ton fertiliser would cost $594.17 down from the previous price of $625.83.
Mahbub said Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture would procure 50,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from a Canadian company with around Tk 4.17 billion where per ton fertiliser would cost $788 down from the previous price of $821.
Apart from these, the BADC would also procure another 40,000 tonnes of DAP fertiliser from a Saudi company with a cost of over Tk 3.08 billion where per tonne fertiliser would cost $725.25 against the previous price of $826.50.
Meanwhile, following a proposal from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) under the Power Division, the package number GD-1: Lot 5 under the project for ‘Upgradation of power distribution system: Mymensingh Zone’ has been awarded to the Ideal Electrical Enterprise Ltd Bangladesh with over Tk 1.02 billion.