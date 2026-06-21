Govt needs 2 yrs to stabilise fragile economy: Finance Minister

The government will need at least two years to fully stabilise the country’s fragile economy and put it back on the path to prosperity, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said.

Describing the current economic situation as a major challenge, he said, “Given the overall situation, we need to be given two years.”

The minister made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a budget dialogue organised by the private research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka on Sunday.

The event was chaired by CPD Distinguished Fellow Mustafizur Rahman. Minister of State for Planning, Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki attended as special guest, while Akhter Hossen, a member of parliament elected from the National Citizen Party (NCP), was present as an honoured guest.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC); MA Razzaque, chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID); Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury, president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI); Enamul Haque Khan; and Montu Ghosh, president of the Garments Workers Trade Union Centre discussed the budget from various sides.

CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun presented the keynote paper.