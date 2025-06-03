Exports hit record high, surpass previous fiscal year in just 11 months

Overall, export income has seen a significant 10 per cent growth compared to the same period last year, when earnings stood at $40.85 billion, according to export data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Tuesday.

As per the EPB data, export earnings in May alone reached $4.73 billion, an increase of 11.45 per cent compared to $4.25 billion in May of the previous year.

The ready-made garment (RMG) sector, which is the largest contributor to Bangladesh's exports, demonstrated a strong growth of 10.25 per cent. Earnings from this sector amounted to $36.55 billion, up from $33.17 billion in the preceding year.