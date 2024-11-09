Islami Bank: Tk 120m gift allocation also vanishes into thin air  

When different financial irregularities came to light in 2023, Islami Bank plunged into a liquidity crisis. The authorities took special initiative to boost deposit collection and set individual targets for officials.

Later, the board of directors decided to reward 13,500 successful officers with suit pieces. No officials received any suit piece till date, but the allocation – Tk 63 million – has already been spent.

In the same year, Islami Bank took an initiative to boost remittance to tackle the dollar crisis. It decided to purchase 100,000 umbrellas to give to top remitters. No umbrellas were ever provided to the bank, but Tk 55 million has been withdrawn on this purpose.