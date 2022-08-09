Entrepreneurs for harassment-free business environment in plastic sector

Entrepreneurs from the plastic sector demanded for ensuring a harassment-free business environment as this industry contributes to employment, export earnings and industry decentralization across the country, reports BSS.

They made this call at the first meeting of the FBCCI standing committee on Plastic, Rubber, Melamine and PVC Products held at FBCCI on Monday.

The speakers alleged that the government agencies are not renewing licenses of plastic products manufacturing factories since the fire incidents at Churihatta in the capital, said a press release.

As the factories are losing their legal validity, the government agencies do fine and sometimes even file cases against the factory owners.