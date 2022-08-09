Entrepreneurs for harassment-free business environment in plastic sector

Therefore, many small and medium industries have been shut off, the businessmen added.
The businessmen informed that the government declared plastic village is yet to come to light leaving the entrepreneurs with no choice of relocating their factories. Therefore, businessmen called for renewing licenses till the plastic village is set up.
Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that plastic industry contributes to employment, export earnings and industry decentralization across the country.
Citing an apprehension of global economic recession next year, Babu underscored the need for expanding the export base to deal with this crisis. He also urged the entrepreneurs to harness the untapped potentials of the plastic sector.
Vice president Md. Amin Helaly informed that FBCCI is planning to arrange three fairs in Kolkata, Guwahati and Tripura to showcase Bangladeshi products.
He suggested exhibiting the plastic products in those fairs adding that Bangladeshi plastic products have great demand in seven sisters of India.
Director in-carge of the committee Abu Motaleb said the committee will work in solving tax and environmental problems. He called for eco-friendly production as well.
Committee chairman and President of BPGMEA Shamim Ahmed informed that waste management is the biggest challenge for the plastic sector. “Bangladesh will be able to utilize the huge potential in this sector if the challenge is properly dealt with,” he added.
There is a $600 billion global market for plastic products, of which, Bangladesh tapped $1.2 billion which is less than 1 per cent. “Therefore, it’s necessary to explore new avenues for exporting Bangladeshi plastic products,” Shamim opined.
He informed that Bangladesh has Taka 40,000 local market for plastic products with an annual growth rate of 20 per cent. So, this sector has huge potential.
The BPGMEA President also called for considering the deemed earnings as export to this sector.
FBCCI director Priti Chakraborty urged the government to provide proper policy support in grooming this sector.
FBCCI director Hafez Harun demanded an end to harassment to the small and medium entrepreneurs in the plastic industry in the name of inspection. Director Mohammed Bazlur Rahman called for working together to overcome the problems in the plastic sector.