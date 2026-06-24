BB introduces new account facility for expatriate Bangladeshis

The circular states that both the principal amount deposited in the account and any accrued interest or profit will be fully repatriable.

Account holders may also use the funds domestically for various purposes, including local payments, transfers to other non-resident taka accounts, conversion into foreign currency, and foreign direct or portfolio investment in Bangladesh.

In addition, offshore banking units may use funds held in these accounts to provide loans in Bangladeshi taka to type-A industrial enterprises located in specialised economic zones.

However, borrowers may use such loans only for approved operating expenses, including the payment of salaries, wages, and utility bills. The relevant enterprises must repay the loans from their export earnings.