Economic growth in Bangladesh shows slight improvement

Bangladesh’s economy continues to experience fluctuations showing signs of acceleration one month and deceleration the next.

However, over the past two months, economic activity has been gaining pace.

While the rate of expansion increased slightly in September, it accelerated more noticeably in October.

The overall value of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 65.7 points in January. Over the next three months, the PMI consistently declined before showing mixed trends for the subsequent four months.

In September, the PMI rose by 0.8 points to reach 59.1 points and in October, it increased further by 2.7 points to 61.8 points.

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the research organisation Policy Exchange Bangladesh jointly compile the PMI. The results for October were published on Sunday.