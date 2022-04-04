Land port development: Five out of six projects not ending in time

To ease overland trade with India, Bangladesh Land Port Authority is now implementing six projects for the development of linked land ports. These projects were scheduled to end in June.

However, given the rate of progress rate of these projects, probably only one of them will be completed within the stipulated time. The rest of the projects will not end within the deadline. For this the land port authority has taken initiative to extend the time limit of those five projects by one year.

The land port authority alleged that objections were raised from the Indian side regarding infrastructural construction within 150 yards of the zero line on Bangladesh-India border. For this reason, the project moved slow.