ADB to continue to stand beside Bangladesh: President Masatsugu

The ADB president said this as he met finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at a city hotel on Monday, said a finance ministry press release.

The ADB president has been visiting Bangladesh on 12-17 March marking the 50 years partnership of ADB and Bangladesh.

The finance minister lauded the role of ADB as one of the leading development partners since 1973 in the development journey of Bangladesh.

He informed that in the last 50 years, ADB made a commitment of $28.4 billion to Bangladesh of which it made a disbursement of $21.1 billion till date. Bangladesh also made a repayment of $6.5 billion as principal amount during this period.