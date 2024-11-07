Bangladesh's PMI climbed to 55.7 in October

Bangladesh's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 55.7 in October, a solid 6-point increase from the previous month, signaling a shift back to expansion after three consecutive months of contraction, according to a report of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

The chamber in its PMI report observed that Bangladesh continues to grapple with domestic challenges such as frequent protests, sluggish improvements in law and order, as well a slowdown in public administration, despite experiencing an expansion in all key sectors of the economy in October.