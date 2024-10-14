Traders stop selling eggs at Tejgaon wholesale market

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) is also conducting raids regularly to ensure selling of eggs at the rate the government has fixed. That is why they have stopped selling the egg fearing a fine.

The brown farm egg was being sold at Tk 180 a dozen at several retail markets in the city while the price was Tk 170 for white eggs.

The sellers said the supply was relatively small. Alongside the eggs, the price of farm chicken is also high, with ‘sonali’ variety Tk 280-290 a kg and broiler Tk 190-200 a kg. Besides, the hybrid ‘sonali’ variety of chicken was being sold at Tk 260-270 a kg on Monday.

A visit to Karwan Bazar Monday noon showed no one selling brown farm eggs. Only one shop had a few red and two dozen white eggs. The seller Fazlul Haque asked for Tk 170-180 per dozen.

He told Prothom Alo, “The farm eggs are from yesterday. That too was brought from Kathalbagan market. I could not buy any eggs from the Tejgaon wholesale market. The selling of eggs there stopped last night and the supply was very little on Saturday night.”