Why Bangladesh Bank purchases $353 mln from 26 banks in a day

For this, the central bank on Monday purchased $353 million (35.3 crore) from 26 commercial banks at a rate of Tk 121.75 per dollar.

With this latest transaction, the central bank has so far bought over $1.747 billion (over 174 crore) in the current financial year.

As a result, foreign exchange reserves are rising, while the dollar price remains above Tk 120, according to central bank sources.

Bangladesh Bank is now monitoring the movements of currencies of the country’s major trading partners daily, alongside supply, demand and pricing trends of dollars in the domestic market.

Each morning, it publishes a reference rate for the dollar. Should the domestic rate fall below that benchmark, the central bank calls an auction to buy up dollars.