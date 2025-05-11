Prof Yunus issues 5 directives for quick capital market reforms

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at meeting on Sunday gave five specific directives to address the issues related to the country's capital market and keep it vibrant through necessary quick reforms.

After the meeting at the chief adviser's residence at Jamuna, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters that Prof Yunus gave five major directives.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed and stakeholders of the country’s capital market were present at the meeting, held at the State Guesthouse Jamuna.

"The chief adviser listened to them and gave necessary directives. We hope to see real and meaningful reforms in the stock market very soon," Press Secretary Alam said.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood gave a broader picture of the capital market and highlighted the efforts that are underway.

The chief adviser said people's trust will not be restored unless those involved in the past few decades of destabilising the stock market through looting are brought to justice.