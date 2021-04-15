Lockdown drives up Bangladesh domestic rice prices

Domestic rice prices went up in Bangladesh after it began a week-long lockdown on Wednesday as infections reached around 7,000 cases a day in the last two weeks, from below 300 in February.

"Lockdown is already killing us and the price hike will do the rest," said Mohammad Alam, a rickshaw puller in Dhaka.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has accelerated imports to recover depleted stocks.