Lowest savings in the two big cities

Thirty-three per cent households maintain monthly savings in city corporation areas, according to a survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistic (BBS).

Each household, on average, makes a savings of Tk 3,961 a month and Tk 47,542 a year, the survey said.

The survey was conducted in Dhaka North City Corporation, Dhaka South City Corporation, Chattogram City Corporation, Rajshahi City Corporation, Sylhet City Corporation, Khulna City Corporation, Barisal City Corporation, Rangpur City Corporation, Mymensingh City Corporation, Gazipur City Corporation, Narayanganj City Corporation and Cumilla City Corporation.

According to the survey, the rate of savings per household is nearly double in nine city corporation areas than that of Dhaka North, South and Chattogram city corporations. People living in Dhaka North, South and Chattogram cities prefer to make savings in banks while residents of other nine cities mostly chose non-government organisations (NGOs).