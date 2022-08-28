Bangladesh to sign PPA with Indian companies to purchase 500MW electricity from Nepal

As per a bilateral arrangement between Dhaka and New Delhi, if Bangladesh wants to import power that will come from Indian territory, it has to purchase it from an Indian company, they said.

GMR Karnali Hydropower Company Limited is a subsidiary of the New Delhi-based GMR Group while NVVN is a power trading in the country formed by Indian state-owned NTPC Ltd in the year 2002.

It may be mentioned that the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCPP) in a meeting in December 2019 approved the proposal of the Power Division to import 500MW electricity from the Indian company’s power plant in Nepal.

The bulk electricity will be imported through Indian company NVVN complying with the Indian regulatory commission’s terms and conditions.

As per the proposal, Bangladesh will import the electricity from Indian firm GMR at a tariff rate of $7.7172 (equivalent to Tk 736 if current US dollar rate is considered at Tk 95.49) per kilowatt hour (each unit) for over a period of 25 years.

For the import, the government will have to pay a total amount of over Tk 40,000 crore (400 billion) to GMR through NVVN over the period, said the Power Division sources.