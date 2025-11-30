India, China, Russia and Japan made no loan commitments in 4 months

India, China, Japan and Russia made no new loan commitments to Bangladesh in the first four months (July–October) of the current fiscal year (FY2025-26).

This means no new projects financed by these four countries were finalised during this period. However, despite the absence of fresh commitments, all four countries continued disbursing funds from previously approved loans.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) also made no new loan commitments during this period.