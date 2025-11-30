India, China, Russia and Japan made no loan commitments in 4 months
India, China, Japan and Russia made no new loan commitments to Bangladesh in the first four months (July–October) of the current fiscal year (FY2025-26).
This means no new projects financed by these four countries were finalised during this period. However, despite the absence of fresh commitments, all four countries continued disbursing funds from previously approved loans.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) also made no new loan commitments during this period.
The Economic Relations Division (ERD) today, Sunday, released an updated report on foreign loan inflows for July–October. These were found in the report.
According to ERD sources, Bangladesh received a total loan commitment of US $1.21 billion in the first four months of the fiscal year. Of this, $580 million was committed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), while the World Bank committed $11 million. Other development partners and countries pledged $610 million.
In the same period last fiscal year, Bangladesh received commitments amounting to $250 million, which was nearly $1 billion less than this year.
Who disbursed how much?
Russia made the highest disbursement between July and October of the current fiscal year, releasing $407.7 million for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.
The World Bank followed with $405.2 million, and ADB disbursed nearly $250 million. China and India released $190 million and $80 million respectively, while Japan disbursed $80 million.
Disbursement $1.66 billion, repayment $1.58 billion
According to ERD’s report, a total of $1.66 billion was disbursed by development partners in the four-month period.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh spent $1.58 billion on debt servicing, $1.02 billion in principal repayment and $560 million in interest. Debt servicing obligations continue to grow steadily.