Country's first ceramic factory starts shining

The Tajma Ceramic Industry Limited, the country's first ceramic factory, resumed its operation after nearly eight years in 2009 with the technical assistance of China.

The company began its journey in 1958 and manufactured several ceramic products including plate, utensil and teacup. The reputation of its products had spread across Pakistan once. But the factory closed its operation in the face of losses triggered by furnace oil crisis in 2001.

Tajma Ceramic, the oldest ceramic factory in the country, currently manufactures around 60 products including plate, cup, glass, jug, mug, bowl, soup bowl, flower vase various showpieces.

The market price of its manufactured products is about Tk 360 million. About 250 employees, mostly women, work at the factory.