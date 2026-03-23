25 ships unload fuel at Chittagong Port in 22 days of March
Despite the global unrest due to the war between Iran and the US-Israel, fuel unloading activities at Chittagong Port remain unaffected as a total of 25 ships have successfully unloaded fuel at the port from 1 to 22 March.
Port secretary Syed Refaet Hamim confirmed the information on Sunday. Currently, LPG unloading is in progress on a ship from Oman.
Additionally, a ship carrying base oil from Thailand is waiting for unloading at the outer anchorage. Two ships, ‘BWEK BORNHOLM’ and ‘MORNING JANE,’ are en-route to the port and expected to arrive by 25 March.
Meanwhile, the ship ‘LPG SEVAN’ from Oman is actively unloading gas. The ship ‘AB OLIVIA,’ which transported base oil from Thailand, is currently at Bravo Point in the outer anchorage, waiting to be unloaded.