Blended finance model to support CMSMEs in climate-vulnerable areas

The urgent need for catalysing collaborations towards climate finance for cottage, micro and small enterprises in Bangladesh’s most vulnerable areas was the focus of a national workshop held in Dhaka today, Thursday.

Jointly organised by the SME Foundation and UNDP Bangladesh, the event brought together policymakers, financial institutions, regulators, and development partners to discuss a proposed blended finance framework for Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CMSMES).

This initiative is a part of UNDP’s regional climate finance programmes funded by the governments of Sweden and the UK, stated a press release.

The framework, designed through months of stakeholder consultations, aims to unlock investments for community-based adaptation, promote women’s economic empowerment, and support climate-resilient enterprise growth in high-risk regions.

Welcoming participants, Sonali Dayaratne, deputy resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, who chaired the event, highlighted the organisation’s role in developing inclusive financing mechanisms.