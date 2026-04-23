Dual pressure from fuel cost and inflation: how to manage finances

Rising fuel prices are increasing transportation costs, and this effect is already pushing up the prices of essential goods.

There is also concern that prices may rise further in the near future. It is therefore crucial to take control of expenses from now on.

When fuel costs rise, the cost of transporting goods increases. Consequently, the cost of goods and services also goes up, which directly affects market prices.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), overall inflation in March stood at 8.71 per cent, with food inflation being even higher.