Dual pressure from fuel cost and inflation: how to manage finances
Rising fuel prices are increasing transportation costs, and this effect is already pushing up the prices of essential goods.
There is also concern that prices may rise further in the near future. It is therefore crucial to take control of expenses from now on.
When fuel costs rise, the cost of transporting goods increases. Consequently, the cost of goods and services also goes up, which directly affects market prices.
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), overall inflation in March stood at 8.71 per cent, with food inflation being even higher.
Experts suggest that, due to global fuel and supply conditions, price pressures are unlikely to ease quickly. Under such circumstances, financial strain is expected to intensify in the coming days.
Therefore, careful budgeting may be the most effective strategy for middle-income and limited-income households to sustain themselves.
Some practical strategies to manage expenses are outlined below:
Maintain separate expense records
Keep separate accounts for food, fuel, and transportation. Identify areas where spending is higher and make necessary adjustments.
Be economical in travel
Reduce unnecessary travel. Use public transport where possible. Combining office and market errands can also help lower costs.
Adjust cooking and food habits
Limit eating out (restaurants, fast food, etc.). Plan weekly grocery shopping to minimise waste.
Use fuel and electricity efficiently
Control the use of gas and electricity. Reduce cooking time where possible and use energy-efficient appliances. This approach can be highly effective.
Plan purchases ahead of price increases
Buy non-perishable items in advance if necessary. However, avoid excessive stockpiling—purchase according to actual needs. Shopping weekly or monthly in bulk can help reduce costs.
Reduce dependence on credit
Limit purchases made through credit cards or instalments. Rising interest rates will increase financial pressure.
Explore alternative income sources
In addition to cutting expenses, increasing income is essential. Consider part-time work or utilise skills to earn extra income.
Build an emergency fund
Set aside savings, even if small, to manage unexpected expenses.