Foreign investment rises on reinvestment and intercompany loans

After several consecutive years of decline, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh has returned to positive growth. Net FDI increased by more than 39 per cent last year, driven largely by reinvested earnings and intercompany loans.

These findings were presented in the latest report on foreign investment published by the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

According to the report, Bangladesh received net FDI worth $1.7704 billion in 2025, compared with $1.2704 billion in 2024. In other words, net FDI increased by nearly $500 million within a year.