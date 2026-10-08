CPA, DP World sign deal to boost Chittagong port capacity

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and global port operator DP World on Thursday signed a 15-year concession agreement for the operation and modernisation of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), marking a major step towards improving the efficiency and capacity of Bangladesh’s principal maritime gateway.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman signed the agreement on behalf of the Chittagong Port Authority, while DP World Chairman Essa Kazim signed on behalf of the international terminal operator at a ceremony held at Invest Bangladesh auditorium here.

Shipping Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister for Shipping Md Rajib Ahsan, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Al Hamoudi and Invest Bangladesh Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, among others, attended the signing ceremony.