CPA, DP World sign deal to boost Chittagong port capacity
Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and global port operator DP World on Thursday signed a 15-year concession agreement for the operation and modernisation of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), marking a major step towards improving the efficiency and capacity of Bangladesh’s principal maritime gateway.
CPA Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman signed the agreement on behalf of the Chittagong Port Authority, while DP World Chairman Essa Kazim signed on behalf of the international terminal operator at a ceremony held at Invest Bangladesh auditorium here.
Shipping Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam, State Minister for Shipping Md Rajib Ahsan, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Al Hamoudi and Invest Bangladesh Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, among others, attended the signing ceremony.
Under the concession, DP World will operate and manage NCT for an initial period of 15 years, while ownership of the terminal’s land, core infrastructure and assets will remain with CPA and, ultimately, the government of Bangladesh.
The agreement provides an upfront payment of around Tk 6 billion, with 25 per cent payable upon signing and the remaining 75 per cent before commencement of operations.
DP World will also invest more than Tk 10 billion during the first 10 years to modernise the terminal through new equipment, technology and operational improvements.
In addition, CPA will receive a share of terminal revenue or royalty, ranging from around 40 per cent to 67 per cent per TEU depending on average terminal revenue, along with a fixed annual fee of approximately Tk 100 million.
The agreement includes a minimum annual volume guarantee of 1.23 million TEUs, with provision for adjustment to 1 million TEUs once a new terminal becomes operational.
Speaking at the ceremony, Shipping Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam said the government’s objective was to rapidly increase the capacity and efficiency of existing strategic assets.
“Modern equipment, digital systems, international operating standards and global logistics connections will make NCT more competitive,” he said.
He said the government’s wider policy was to engage multiple international operators across terminals to improve service quality and reliability and strengthen supply-chain resilience.
DP World Chairman Essa Kazim said Bangladesh was becoming an increasingly important trading and manufacturing economy and DP World was committed to supporting its continued development.
“Through this partnership, DP World will connect the New Mooring Container Terminal to our global network of ports, logistics infrastructure and supply chain services, helping create more seamless links between Bangladesh and international markets,” he said.
He said the company would combine its operational expertise, technology and end-to-end logistics capabilities to support trade, attract investment and create new opportunities for businesses across Bangladesh.
CPA Chairman Rear Admiral Md Moniruzzaman said the partnership reflected Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening its maritime and trade infrastructure through the public-private partnership framework.
He said the agreement would enhance operational performance, ease logistics constraints and strengthen connectivity with international markets.